Will Sidney Crosby Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 4?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sidney Crosby light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Crosby stats and insights
- In 16 of 36 games this season, Crosby has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- On the power play, Crosby has accumulated five goals and four assists.
- Crosby averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.8%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Crosby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|22:24
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|22:37
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|22:04
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|2
|1
|22:06
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:06
|Home
|W 4-2
Penguins vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
