The Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby included, will play the Boston Bruins on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Crosby's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sidney Crosby vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Crosby has a plus-minus rating of +14, while averaging 19:57 on the ice per game.

Crosby has a goal in 16 games this year out of 36 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 27 of 36 games this year, Crosby has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Crosby has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 17 of 36 games played.

Crosby's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Crosby having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 36 Games 3 38 Points 2 21 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

