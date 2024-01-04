In the upcoming tilt versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Valtteri Puustinen to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Puustinen stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Puustinen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Puustinen's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

