Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 4?
Should you wager on Yegor Chinakhov to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Chinakhov stats and insights
- Chinakhov has scored in nine of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- On the power play, Chinakhov has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Chinakhov's shooting percentage is 19.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 103 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Chinakhov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|15:30
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|19:21
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
