Yegor Chinakhov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. There are prop bets for Chinakhov available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Yegor Chinakhov vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Chinakhov Season Stats Insights

Chinakhov's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:29 per game on the ice, is -3.

Chinakhov has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

Chinakhov has a point in 12 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points four times.

Chinakhov has an assist in six of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Chinakhov hits the over on his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Chinakhov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Chinakhov Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 103 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 28 Games 3 17 Points 1 10 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

