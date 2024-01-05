Caris LeVert and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates match up versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 3, LeVert produced 21 points and five assists in a 140-101 win versus the Wizards.

In this article we will dive into LeVert's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.2 18.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.2 Assists 4.5 3.9 4.5 PRA -- 23.6 25.9 PR -- 19.7 21.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, LeVert has made 5.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.7% of his team's total makes.

LeVert is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

LeVert's Cavaliers average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 105.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 126.6 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

Conceding 50 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are last in the league, conceding 30.5 per contest.

The Wizards allow 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

Caris LeVert vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 23 21 5 5 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.