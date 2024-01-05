The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) play the Washington Wizards (6-27) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT2. The point total for the matchup is set at 239.5.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and MNMT2

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -10.5 239.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 239.5 points eight times.

Cleveland has an average point total of 225.2 in its outings this year, 14.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers have an 18-16-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Cleveland has won 13 out of the 19 games, or 68.4%, in which it has been favored.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -500 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Cavaliers have a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 8 23.5% 113.1 229.3 112.1 238.7 224.1 Wizards 20 60.6% 116.2 229.3 126.6 238.7 240.1

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 6-4 in their past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

Six of Cavaliers' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Cleveland has a worse record against the spread in home games (8-10-0) than it does in away games (10-6-0).

The 113.1 points per game the Cavaliers record are 13.5 fewer points than the Wizards give up (126.6).

When Cleveland scores more than 126.6 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 18-16 0-1 18-16 Wizards 16-17 5-4 20-13

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Point Insights

Cavaliers Wizards 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 116.2 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 4-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-9 4-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-17 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 126.6 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 14-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 16-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-3

