Doddridge County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Doddridge County, West Virginia, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Doddridge County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gilmer County High School at Doddridge County High School
- Game Time: 5:40 PM ET on January 5
- Location: West Union, WV
- Conference: Little Kanawha - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.