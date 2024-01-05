The contests in a Friday FA Cup schedule sure to please include Tottenham Hotspur squaring off against Burnley.

Watch your favorite team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

FA Cup Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Fulham vs Rotherham United

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with FA Cup action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!