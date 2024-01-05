Jarrett Allen and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face off versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 140-101 win over the Wizards, Allen tallied 17 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Allen's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 14.4 18.0 Rebounds 13.5 9.7 12.7 Assists 4.5 3.0 4.2 PRA -- 27.1 34.9 PR -- 24.1 30.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Wizards

Allen is responsible for taking 8.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.9 per game.

Allen's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.4 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.9 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Wizards are last in the NBA, giving up 126.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Wizards have conceded 50 rebounds per game, which is worst in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have given up 30.5 per contest, worst in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jarrett Allen vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 29 17 19 7 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.