Putnam County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Putnam County, West Virginia today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Putnam County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hurricane High School at Parkersburg High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- Conference: Mountain State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
