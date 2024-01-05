Raleigh County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Raleigh County, West Virginia, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Raleigh County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shady Spring High School at Elkins High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Beckley, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
