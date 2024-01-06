When the Minnesota Wild play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Kirill Kaprizov and Johnny Gaudreau should be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Gaudreau is among the top options on offense for Columbus, with 25 points this season, as he has put up seven goals and 18 assists in 40 games.

Columbus' Zachary Werenski has posted 25 total points (0.7 per game), with one goal and 24 assists.

This season, Adam Fantilli has 11 goals and 13 assists for Minnesota.

In the crease, Daniil Tarasov has a 2-2-1 record this season, with an .895 save percentage (51st in the league). In 5 games, he has 153 saves, and has given up 18 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Wild Players to Watch

Kaprizov has been a major player for Minnesota this season, collecting 34 points in 34 games.

Mats Zuccarello has picked up 28 points (0.9 per game), scoring six goals and adding 22 assists.

Joel Eriksson Ek's total of 25 points is via 15 goals and 10 assists.

In 17 games, Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 6-8-2. He has conceded 50 goals (3.09 goals against average) and has racked up 432 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.95 Goals Scored 3.05 19th 18th 3.19 Goals Allowed 3.63 30th 21st 30.1 Shots 29.2 25th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 34.4 30th 22nd 18.03% Power Play % 14.55% 25th 29th 72.66% Penalty Kill % 81.25% 11th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.