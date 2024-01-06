Bryan Rust and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Looking to wager on Rust's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bryan Rust vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rust Season Stats Insights

Rust's plus-minus this season, in 14:58 per game on the ice, is +10.

In eight of 24 games this year Rust has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 15 of 24 games this year, Rust has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Rust has had an assist in a game eight times this year over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Rust's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 34.5% chance of Rust having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rust Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 132 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 24 Games 5 21 Points 1 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.