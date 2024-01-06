The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are home in Big East action against the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
  • Creighton has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars rank 94th.
  • The Bluejays record 17.7 more points per game (81.4) than the Friars give up (63.7).
  • Creighton is 10-3 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
  • Providence has put together a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the country, the Friars rank 294th.
  • The Friars put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 66.6 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
  • Providence is 11-3 when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

  • Creighton is scoring 89.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.7 more points than it is averaging in road games (78).
  • The Bluejays are allowing 66 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 more points than they're allowing when playing on the road (64.3).
  • Creighton is averaging 11.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.6% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (11 threes per game, 37.9% three-point percentage).

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Providence put up 82.9 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (73.9).
  • The Friars gave up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Providence made fewer triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (37%) as well.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette L 72-67 Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown W 77-60 Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha
1/9/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/13/2024 St. John's - CHI Health Center Omaha

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/23/2023 Butler W 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/3/2024 Seton Hall L 61-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
1/10/2024 @ St. John's - Madison Square Garden
1/13/2024 Xavier - Amica Mutual Pavilion

