Will Damon Severson Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 6?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Damon Severson a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Severson stats and insights
- Severson has scored in four of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.
- Severson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Severson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|25:26
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|23:42
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:03
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|25:11
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|2
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Home
|L 5-3
Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
