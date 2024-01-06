For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Damon Severson a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Severson stats and insights

  • Severson has scored in four of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.
  • Severson has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Severson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 25:26 Away W 3-2 SO
1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 21:09 Home L 4-1
12/30/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 20:09 Away L 3-2 OT
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 23:42 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:03 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 4-1
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 25:11 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 21:33 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:02 Home L 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

