The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Dmitri Voronkov, are in action Saturday versus the Minnesota Wild at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Voronkov against the Wild, we have lots of info to help.

Dmitri Voronkov vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Voronkov Season Stats Insights

Voronkov has averaged 12:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Voronkov has a goal in seven of 34 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 19 of 34 games this season, Voronkov has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Voronkov has posted an assist in a game 12 times this year in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

Voronkov's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Voronkov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Voronkov Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

