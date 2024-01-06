Will Emil Bemstrom Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 6?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Emil Bemstrom a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bemstrom stats and insights
- Bemstrom has scored in three of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (three shots).
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Bemstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|11:53
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:26
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:40
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
