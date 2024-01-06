Will Erik Karlsson Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 6?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Erik Karlsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Karlsson stats and insights
- Karlsson has scored in five of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted seven shots in two games versus the Sabres this season, and has scored two goals.
- Karlsson has picked up two goals and six assists on the power play.
- Karlsson's shooting percentage is 6.8%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are allowing 132 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Karlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|20:28
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|27:01
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|25:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:38
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|26:37
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|26:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|26:06
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|27:22
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
