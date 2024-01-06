The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Erik Karlsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

  • Karlsson has scored in five of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted seven shots in two games versus the Sabres this season, and has scored two goals.
  • Karlsson has picked up two goals and six assists on the power play.
  • Karlsson's shooting percentage is 6.8%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are allowing 132 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Bruins 2 0 2 20:28 Away W 6-5
1/2/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 27:01 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 25:04 Home W 3-1
12/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:36 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:38 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:17 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 26:37 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 1 0 1 26:10 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 26:06 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 27:22 Away W 4-3 SO

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

