Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Looking to bet on Karlsson's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Erik Karlsson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.

Karlsson has a point in 17 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Karlsson has an assist in 15 of 37 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 132 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 4 26 Points 4 6 Goals 2 20 Assists 2

