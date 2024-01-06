Evgeni Malkin will be among those in action Saturday when his Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. Prop bets for Malkin are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

Malkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:57 per game on the ice, is -2.

In 12 of 37 games this year Malkin has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 22 of 37 games this year, Malkin has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 37 games this year, Malkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Malkin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is a 46.5% chance of Malkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 132 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 5 32 Points 7 14 Goals 1 18 Assists 6

