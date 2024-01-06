Will Jack Roslovic score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Roslovic stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Roslovic has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has scored one goal on eight shots.

Roslovic has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Roslovic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Flyers 1 0 1 18:38 Away W 3-2 SO 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 16:02 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 6-5 OT 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:29 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:24 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

