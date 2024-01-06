Jake Guentzel will be among those in action Saturday when his Pittsburgh Penguins play the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. If you'd like to wager on Guentzel's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jake Guentzel vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:46 per game on the ice, is +11.

In 14 of 37 games this season, Guentzel has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Guentzel has a point in 29 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Guentzel has an assist in 21 of 37 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Guentzel hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 132 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 5 43 Points 6 18 Goals 2 25 Assists 4

