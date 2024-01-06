Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at PPG Paints Arena. Thinking about a bet on Letang in the Penguins-Sabres game? Use our stats and information below.

Kris Letang vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Letang has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 24:41 on the ice per game.

Letang has a goal in three of 37 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Letang has a point in 16 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points four times.

Letang has an assist in 14 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Letang goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Letang having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Letang Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 132 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 5 26 Points 1 3 Goals 0 23 Assists 1

