Can we count on Lars Eller finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eller stats and insights

  • Eller has scored in six of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games against the Sabres this season, he has taken six shots and scored one goal.
  • Eller has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 132 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Bruins 2 1 1 15:25 Away W 6-5
1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 14:41 Home W 3-1
12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:54 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.