Saturday's contest at Cam Henderson Center has the Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5) going head to head against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 76-69 victory for Marshall, who are favored by our model.

The Thundering Herd head into this matchup on the heels of a 90-64 victory against South Alabama on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marshall vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marshall vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 76, Arkansas State 69

Marshall Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on December 2, the Thundering Herd took down the Florida Gators, a top 50 team (No. 43) in our computer rankings, by a score of 91-88.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Marshall is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marshall 2023-24 Best Wins

91-88 at home over Florida (No. 43) on December 2

79-74 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 112) on November 12

87-72 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 151) on December 30

90-64 at home over South Alabama (No. 252) on January 4

84-77 on the road over Elon (No. 272) on December 17

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 17.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 41 3PT% (34-for-83)

17.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 41 3PT% (34-for-83) Breanna Campbell: 14.7 PTS, 2.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)

14.7 PTS, 2.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30) Aislynn Hayes: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Mahogany Matthews: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

9.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Roshala Scott: 21 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd outscore opponents by 12.9 points per game (scoring 85.6 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball while allowing 72.7 per contest to rank 321st in college basketball) and have a +168 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, the Thundering Herd have fared better at home this season, scoring 104.3 points per game, compared to 77.3 per game on the road.

Marshall cedes 65.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 75.8 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.