Saturday's game at Strahan Arena has the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) matching up with the Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) at 5:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-71 win for Marshall, so it should be a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Marshall vs. Texas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Marshall vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 72, Texas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. Texas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-0.8)

Marshall (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Texas State is 5-7-0 against the spread, while Marshall's ATS record this season is 6-7-0. The Bobcats are 4-8-0 and the Thundering Herd are 4-9-0 in terms of going over the point total. Texas State is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests, while Marshall has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd score 75.9 points per game (163rd in college basketball) and allow 75.9 (290th in college basketball) for a -1 scoring differential overall.

Marshall ranks 30th in the nation at 41.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 more than the 39.6 its opponents average.

Marshall connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball) at a 30.4% rate (304th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc.

Marshall forces 12.4 turnovers per game (159th in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (231st in college basketball).

