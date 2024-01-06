The Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Texas State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

  • The Thundering Herd are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
  • Marshall is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Thundering Herd are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 228th.
  • The Thundering Herd average 75.9 points per game, six more points than the 69.9 the Bobcats allow.
  • Marshall is 6-5 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison

  • Marshall is averaging 79.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 77.8 points per contest.
  • The Thundering Herd are giving up 73 points per game this year in home games, which is 10 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (83).
  • At home, Marshall is draining 2.5 fewer three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (9.8). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to when playing on the road (37.5%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 UNC Wilmington L 78-69 Cam Henderson Center
12/30/2023 Louisiana W 75-61 Cam Henderson Center
1/3/2024 @ UL Monroe W 68-57 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Texas State - Strahan Arena
1/10/2024 Georgia Southern - Cam Henderson Center
1/13/2024 South Alabama - Cam Henderson Center

