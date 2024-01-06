Marshall vs. Texas State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will try to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Marshall vs. Texas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Marshall vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marshall Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marshall (-2.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Marshall (-1.5)
|140.5
|-134
|+110
Marshall vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- Marshall has covered seven times in 14 games with a spread this season.
- In the Thundering Herd's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
- Texas State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- Bobcats games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this year.
