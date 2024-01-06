Can we expect Marshall to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Marshall ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 3-0 NR NR 179

Marshall's best wins

On December 16, Marshall registered its best win of the season, a 72-65 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans, a top 100 team (No. 83), according to the RPI. The leading scorer against UNC Greensboro was Nate Martin, who put up 16 points with 10 rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

75-61 at home over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on December 30

79-75 on the road over Texas State (No. 200/RPI) on January 6

89-73 at home over Queens (No. 222/RPI) on November 6

74-69 on the road over Ohio (No. 280/RPI) on December 9

80-69 over Florida International (No. 310/RPI) on November 20

Marshall's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, the Thundering Herd have three losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Marshall has been given the 153rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Of the Thundering Herd's 15 remaining games this season, six are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records above .500.

Marshall has 15 games remaining this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Marshall's next game

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Georgia Southern Eagles

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Georgia Southern Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

