2024 NCAA Bracketology: Marshall Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Marshall and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Marshall ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|3-0
|NR
|NR
|131
Marshall's best wins
Against the Florida Gators, a top 100 team in the RPI, Marshall registered its signature win of the season on December 2, a 91-88 home victory. Abby Beeman, as the leading point-getter in the win over Florida, dropped 24 points, while Breanna Campbell was second on the squad with 19.
Next best wins
- 79-74 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 101/RPI) on November 12
- 84-77 on the road over Elon (No. 191/RPI) on December 17
- 87-72 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 208/RPI) on December 30
- 68-51 at home over Arkansas State (No. 239/RPI) on January 6
- 102-77 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 275/RPI) on December 15
Marshall's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Thundering Herd are 2-1 -- tied for the 28th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Marshall has drawn the 246th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Glancing at the Thundering Herd's upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Marshall's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Marshall's next game
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers vs. Marshall Thundering Herd
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
