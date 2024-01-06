The Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Cam Henderson Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Marshall vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Wolves put up an average of 70.5 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 72.7 the Thundering Herd allow.
  • Arkansas State is 6-0 when it scores more than 72.7 points.
  • Marshall is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Thundering Herd average 85.6 points per game, 23.9 more points than the 61.7 the Red Wolves allow.
  • Marshall is 8-4 when scoring more than 61.7 points.
  • Arkansas State is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 85.6 points.
  • The Thundering Herd are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the Red Wolves allow to opponents (39.8%).
  • The Red Wolves' 40.3 shooting percentage is 5.0 lower than the Thundering Herd have conceded.

Marshall Leaders

  • Abby Beeman: 17.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (34-for-83)
  • Breanna Campbell: 14.7 PTS, 2.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)
  • Aislynn Hayes: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)
  • Mahogany Matthews: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Marshall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Wake Forest L 66-59 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Southern Miss W 87-72 Reed Green Coliseum
1/4/2024 South Alabama W 90-64 Cam Henderson Center
1/6/2024 Arkansas State - Cam Henderson Center
1/11/2024 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/13/2024 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center

