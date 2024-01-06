The Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 141.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marshall vs. Texas State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Strahan Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marshall -2.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 141.5 points nine times.

The average point total in Marshall's outings this year is 151.8, 10.3 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Thundering Herd have compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread.

Marshall has put together a 6-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-7-0 mark from Texas State.

Marshall vs. Texas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 9 69.2% 75.9 145 75.9 145.8 155 Texas State 2 16.7% 69.1 145 69.9 145.8 137.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

Marshall went 10-9-0 ATS in conference games last season.

The 75.9 points per game the Thundering Herd score are six more points than the Bobcats allow (69.9).

When Marshall scores more than 69.9 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marshall vs. Texas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 6-7-0 3-3 4-9-0 Texas State 5-7-0 3-4 4-8-0

Marshall vs. Texas State Home/Away Splits

Marshall Texas State 4-3 Home Record 3-1 2-2 Away Record 3-5 3-3-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.6 1-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.