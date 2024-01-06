Will Mathieu Olivier Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Mathieu Olivier going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Wild?
Olivier stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Olivier scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Olivier has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Olivier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:28
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|10:23
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Home
|W 7-3
Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
