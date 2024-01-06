Should you bet on Noel Acciari to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Acciari stats and insights

  • Acciari has scored in three of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • Acciari has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 132 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Acciari recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 17:09 Away W 6-5
1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 12:09 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:43 Home W 3-1
12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:48 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-3
11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:35 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 3-2 OT

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

