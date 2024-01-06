Here's a look at the injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-14-4), which currently has two players listed, as the Penguins prepare for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (16-19-4) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury John Ludvig D Out Undisclosed Matt Nieto LW Out Knee

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kyle Okposo RW Out Lower Body

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Season Insights

Pittsburgh's 114 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its +13 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

With 117 goals (three per game), the Sabres have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.

Buffalo gives up 3.4 goals per game (132 total), which ranks 27th in the league.

They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

Penguins vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-175) Sabres (+145) 6.5

