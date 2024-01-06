Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Buffalo Sabres (who also won their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info

Penguins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/24/2023 Sabres Penguins 3-2 BUF 11/11/2023 Penguins Sabres 4-0 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 101 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The Penguins rank 21st in the NHL with 114 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Penguins are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 35 goals during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 37 18 25 43 18 12 21.4% Sidney Crosby 37 22 19 41 29 33 60.9% Evgeni Malkin 37 14 18 32 37 34 51.1% Kris Letang 37 3 23 26 26 16 - Erik Karlsson 37 6 20 26 38 26 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 132 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 27th in the NHL.

With 117 goals (three per game), the Sabres have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.

Sabres Key Players