How to Watch the Penguins vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Buffalo Sabres (who also won their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT to watch as the Penguins and the Sabres hit the ice.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info
Penguins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|Penguins
|3-2 BUF
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|Sabres
|4-0 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 101 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Penguins rank 21st in the NHL with 114 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Penguins are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 35 goals during that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|37
|18
|25
|43
|18
|12
|21.4%
|Sidney Crosby
|37
|22
|19
|41
|29
|33
|60.9%
|Evgeni Malkin
|37
|14
|18
|32
|37
|34
|51.1%
|Kris Letang
|37
|3
|23
|26
|26
|16
|-
|Erik Karlsson
|37
|6
|20
|26
|38
|26
|-
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 132 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 27th in the NHL.
- With 117 goals (three per game), the Sabres have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Casey Mittelstadt
|39
|11
|23
|34
|24
|26
|47.8%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|38
|11
|20
|31
|27
|21
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|36
|16
|15
|31
|15
|22
|40%
|Alex Tuch
|32
|9
|17
|26
|11
|33
|55.6%
|John-Jason Peterka
|39
|12
|13
|25
|8
|17
|25%
