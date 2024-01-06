Evgeni Malkin and Jeff Skinner will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Jake Guentzel has been a key contributor for Pittsburgh this season, collecting 43 points in 37 games.

Sidney Crosby has picked up 41 points (1.1 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 19 assists.

Malkin's total of 32 points is via 14 goals and 18 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic (7-3-2) has a 2.6 goals against average and a .914% save percentage (17th in league).

Sabres Players to Watch

Casey Mittelstadt is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 34 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 11 goals and 23 assists in 39 games (playing 18:52 per game).

Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin has posted 31 total points (0.8 per game), with 11 goals and 20 assists.

This season, Buffalo's Skinner has 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) this season.

In the crease, Buffalo's Devon Levi is 8-6-2 this season, amassing 448 saves and giving up 54 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .892 save percentage (57th in the league).

Penguins vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 17th 3.08 Goals Scored 3 22nd 6th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.38 24th 5th 33.1 Shots 31.1 13th 17th 30.6 Shots Allowed 29.4 9th 26th 14.41% Power Play % 14.16% 27th 10th 82.61% Penalty Kill % 78.33% 22nd

