The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-14-4) host the Buffalo Sabres (16-19-4) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT, with both teams heading into the game following a victory. The Penguins are coming off a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins, while the Sabres defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 in their last game.

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-175) Sabres (+145) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have won 45.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (9-11).

Pittsburgh has a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Penguins a 63.6% chance to win.

Pittsburgh and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 16 of 37 games this season.

Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info

Penguins vs. Sabres Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 114 (21st) Goals 117 (18th) 101 (6th) Goals Allowed 132 (27th) 17 (25th) Power Play Goals 16 (26th) 20 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (22nd)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 7-2-1 overall.

Seven of Pittsburgh's past 10 games went over.

The Penguins have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this game's over/under.

During the last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their season average.

The Penguins' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 114 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the best units in NHL play, giving up 101 goals to rank sixth.

They're ranked 12th in the league with a +13 goal differential .

