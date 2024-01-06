Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Sabres on January 6, 2024
Player prop bet options for Jake Guentzel, Casey Mittelstadt and others are available when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has scored 43 points in 37 games (18 goals and 25 assists).
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|9
|at Islanders
|Dec. 27
|2
|1
|3
|3
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Sidney Crosby has 22 goals and 19 assists to total 41 points (1.1 per game).
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Jan. 4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Evgeni Malkin has 32 total points for Pittsburgh, with 14 goals and 18 assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Islanders
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Mittelstadt has collected 11 goals and 23 assists in 39 games for Buffalo, good for 34 points.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Jan. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Senators
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Rasmus Dahlin has helped lead the offense for Buffalo this season with 11 goals and 20 assists.
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Jan. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Senators
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|5
