Randolph County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Randolph County, West Virginia, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Randolph County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elkins High School at Pikeview High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Beckley, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
