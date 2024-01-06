Can we count on Reilly Smith scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In six of 37 games this season, Smith has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has taken four shots in two games versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Smith has accumulated one goal and five assists.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 132 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 6-5 1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:57 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:03 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:28 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 2 0 2 18:06 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:34 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:15 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:57 Away W 4-3 SO

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

