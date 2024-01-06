For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sidney Crosby a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Crosby stats and insights

In 17 of 37 games this season, Crosby has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Sabres this season in two games (nine shots).

Crosby has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.

Crosby averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 132 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Crosby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Bruins 3 1 2 18:39 Away W 6-5 1/2/2024 Capitals 2 1 1 22:24 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:10 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 1 1 0 20:22 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:47 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 1 0 1 21:35 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 22:37 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 2 1 1 22:04 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 22:06 Away W 4-3 SO

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

