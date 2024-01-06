Sun Belt teams will take the court across seven games on Saturday's college basketball slate. That includes the UL Monroe Warhawks squaring off against the Georgia Southern Eagles at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse.

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Arkansas State Red Wolves at Marshall Thundering Herd 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Troy Trojans at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at James Madison Dukes 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Miss Eagles at Old Dominion Monarchs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas State Bobcats at Georgia State Panthers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Alabama Jaguars at Appalachian State Mountaineers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UL Monroe Warhawks at Georgia Southern Eagles 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

