The No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) look to continue a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

West Virginia vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 34.5% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

West Virginia is 5-7 when it shoots higher than 34.5% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 203rd.

The Mountaineers' 68.3 points per game are 18.9 more points than the 49.4 the Cougars give up.

West Virginia has put together a 5-8 record in games it scores more than 49.4 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.

The Mountaineers conceded fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.

West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

