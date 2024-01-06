The Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will host the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) after victories in nine straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. West Virginia matchup in this article.

West Virginia vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline FanDuel Houston (-20.5) 131.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

West Virginia vs. Houston Betting Trends

West Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Houston has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Cougars' 13 games have hit the over.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 While our computer ranking places West Virginia 115th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 70th.

The Mountaineers' national championship odds have decreased from +5500 at the beginning of the season to +25000, the third-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, West Virginia has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

