Saturday's game features the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) and the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) matching up at WVU Coliseum (on January 6) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-68 win for Texas, who is slightly favored based on our model.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Mountaineers earned a 68-53 win against Cincinnati.

West Virginia vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

When the Mountaineers beat the Penn State Lady Lions, the No. 36 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-65 on December 4, it was their season's best victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Mountaineers are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Mountaineers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

West Virginia has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 36) on December 4

85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 51) on December 30

68-53 at home over Cincinnati (No. 90) on January 3

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 107) on November 24

73-55 over Southern Illinois (No. 155) on November 25

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Kyah Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers are outscoring opponents by 28.1 points per game with a +365 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.8 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and give up 53.7 per outing (23rd in college basketball).

