Saturday's contest between the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) and the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-68 based on our computer prediction, with Texas coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

Their last time out, the Mountaineers won on Wednesday 68-53 over Cincinnati.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68

Other Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on December 4, the Mountaineers defeated the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team (No. 37) in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-65.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Mountaineers are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Mountaineers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

West Virginia has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 37) on December 4

85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 50) on December 30

68-53 at home over Cincinnati (No. 89) on January 3

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 108) on November 24

73-55 over Southern Illinois (No. 156) on November 25

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Kyah Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers have a +365 scoring differential, topping opponents by 28.1 points per game. They're putting up 81.8 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball and are giving up 53.7 per outing to rank 23rd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.