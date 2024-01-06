Saturday's contest at WVU Coliseum has the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) matching up with the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a win for Texas by a score of 73-68, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Mountaineers head into this contest on the heels of a 68-53 victory over Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68

Other Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

When the Mountaineers took down the Penn State Lady Lions, the No. 35 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-65 on December 4, it was their season's signature win.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Mountaineers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

West Virginia has six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 35) on December 4

85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 49) on December 30

68-53 at home over Cincinnati (No. 91) on January 3

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 112) on November 24

77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 172) on December 18

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Kyah Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers outscore opponents by 28.1 points per game (scoring 81.8 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball while giving up 53.7 per contest to rank 21st in college basketball) and have a +365 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.