Saturday's contest at WVU Coliseum has the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) taking on the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Texas by a score of 73-68, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their last time out, the Mountaineers won on Wednesday 68-53 over Cincinnati.

West Virginia vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68

Other Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

On December 4, the Mountaineers picked up their best win of the season, an 83-65 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions, who are a top 50 team (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

The Mountaineers have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

West Virginia has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 35) on December 4

85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 49) on December 30

68-53 at home over Cincinnati (No. 91) on January 3

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 110) on November 24

77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 171) on December 18

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Kyah Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers are outscoring opponents by 28.1 points per game with a +365 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.8 points per game (20th in college basketball) and give up 53.7 per outing (20th in college basketball).

